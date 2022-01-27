Tune-in to NBCLX for a special encore presentation of the U.S. Olympic trials for Speed Skating, Ski Jumping, Women’s Figure Skating and Men’s Figure Skating on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 29 and 30

Got Lutz? NBCLX does! Turn to NBCLX for single, double, and triples Lutzs, for short track and long, for skiers soaring through the air. This Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 29 and 30, tune-in to NBCLX for a special encore presentation of the U.S. Olympic trials for Speed Skating, Ski Jumping, Women’s Figure Skating and Men’s Figure Skating. See Nathan Chen, Mariah Bell, Vincent Zhou, Maame Biney and other top American athletes compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.

Watch The Olympic Trials this weekend on NBCLX. Click here to learn where you can watch.

Saturday, Jan. 29

10:00am – 11:30am ET U.S. Speed Skating Trials

11:30am – 1:00pm ET U.S. Ski Jumping Trials

5:00pm-8:00pm ET U.S. Women’s Figure Skating

8:00pm – 12:00pm ET U.S. Men’s Figure Skating

Sunday, Jan. 30