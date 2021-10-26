Put a fall-flavored spin on the classic brunch cocktail and some simple snacks at your next autumnal gathering.

It's the time of year when we embrace pumpkin spice and everything nice, but let’s not forget about the other flavors of fall. NBCLX prepared some quick recipes with ingredients you'll have around the house to carry you from spooky szn to turkey day!

Caramel Apple-Cider Mimosa

These caramel apple cider mimosas are the perfect tailgate or haunted house pregame drink. To prepare:

Pour caramel on a plate. Flip a champagne glass upside down and swirl the rim of the champagne glass in the caramel puddle.

Once the rim is coated, squeeze a little bit of caramel in the bottom of the glass.

Last, pour the champagne and top it off with some cold apple cider.

Fall Trail Mix

This snack can be customized with your favorite fall treats. With so many flavors, every handful will a have uniquely delicious combination. Our version included:

Pecans

Chocolate

Candy corn

Pretzels

Caramel squares

Cinnamon-Sugar Caramel-Dipped Pretzels

The perfect salty and sweet combination for fall! To prepare: