It's the time of year when we embrace pumpkin spice and everything nice, but let’s not forget about the other flavors of fall. NBCLX prepared some quick recipes with ingredients you'll have around the house to carry you from spooky szn to turkey day!
Caramel Apple-Cider Mimosa
These caramel apple cider mimosas are the perfect tailgate or haunted house pregame drink. To prepare:
- Pour caramel on a plate. Flip a champagne glass upside down and swirl the rim of the champagne glass in the caramel puddle.
- Once the rim is coated, squeeze a little bit of caramel in the bottom of the glass.
- Last, pour the champagne and top it off with some cold apple cider.
Fall Trail Mix
This snack can be customized with your favorite fall treats. With so many flavors, every handful will a have uniquely delicious combination. Our version included:
- Pecans
- Chocolate
- Candy corn
- Pretzels
- Caramel squares
Cinnamon-Sugar Caramel-Dipped Pretzels
The perfect salty and sweet combination for fall! To prepare:
- Mix granulated sugar with ground cinnamon to taste. In a separate plate or bowl, melt some caramel.
- Dip each store-bought or homemade pretzel in the melted caramel.
- Dip each caramel-coated pretzel in hard-shell chocolate syrup, and immediate flip it in cinnamon sugar before the chocolate shell hardens.