TikTok Users Love ‘Encanto' For Its Representation

The movie “Encanto” has been trending because it depicts how familial trauma can linger through generations of Latino and Hispanic families, says NBC News Youth and Internet Culture reporter Kalhan Rosenblatt. Plus, the songs have picked up traction on the app too. Rosenblatt talks about her recent NBC News article on the film and why it’s blowing up on TikTok weeks after its release.