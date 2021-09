TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Make the Leap to TV

After getting millions of followers on the social media platform TikTok, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are breaking into traditional media. Dixie’s working on a recording career and the whole family is on “The D’Amelio Show,” a reality show now on Hulu. The whole family sat down with NBCLX’s Tabitha Lipkin to talk about what viewers can expect.