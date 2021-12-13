The Funniest Reactions on TikTok to the ‘SNL' TikTok Skit

Because everyone knows the comments are the best part of TikTok.

Bing bong! "Saturday Night Live" aired one of its funniest sketches of this season this past weekend, and it was a disarmingly accurate parody of some of the most popular trends on TikTok in 2021.

The "SNL" TikTok skit got extra meta, with the sketch itself following the iPhone screen of a young person refusing to take out the trash, despite their father's persistent texts and calls. The viewer observes as the procrastination-loving individual scrolls past a spoof of the self-defense guru played by Kenan Thompson, nurses dancing featuring Billie Eilish, a day-in-the-life and cooking TikTok rolled into one, a review of the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer, a QAnon conspiracy theorist and more.

If you've spent any time at all on the social media app, the TikTok "SNL" skit is guaranteed to make you smile. As one YouTube commenter pointed out, "You know you have comedic gold when your target audience (my 13yo daughter) and your former target audience (me, a 51 yo man who has been watching since 1977) loved it equally."

But everyone knows the comments on TikTok are actually the funniest part of any video, and this one did not disappoint. Here are some of the best reactions to the parody on the "Saturday Night Live" TikTok page.

"Me sitting here thinking 'why my feed scrolling itself' 😳"

Lots of other people commented they were thinking the same thing. Good job, SNL, for the personal attack on ALL OF US.

"This is what I imagine straight tiktok to look like"

OK, we definitely need a part two that parodies LGBTQ+ TikTok.

"the yassification of SNL"

"Yassification" is a funny word and also zeitgeist-y. No further elaboration necessary.

"OK but if Kate McKinnon did the take a break videos... I might actually listen"

Raise your hand if you've scrolled right past the video telling you to stop scrolling.

"WHY ARE WE SCROLLING PAST THE DOG CONTENT 😂😎🐕"

#PetsofTikTok fans noticed every video starting with a dog or cat was immediately swiped away, and the only explanation is the fictional TikTok user driving the skit is a MONSTER.

"YALL HEARD THAT FIT CHECKKKK"

Credit where credit is due. The TikTok user who started the "fit check" trend commented on the "SNL" TikTok parody in a truly full circle moment.

"Not me thinking that nurse looks like Billie Eilish"

What a journey for this commenter, who quickly realized no one looks more like Billie Eilish than Billie Eilish.

"Lmfaoo I was actually tryna like the video smh"

It is 100% true that the way "SNL" re-created the design of TikTok, loops, usernames and more made us want to double-tap our TVs.

"Now, leave me and my Spiderman theory themed for you page alone"

Shoutout to everyone who has honed their TikTok algorithm so well that it's Spider-Man-theory-specific to your interests.

"This is what straight TT looks like? I'm concerned"

See above.

"snl this is a little TOO accurate"

Well said. Now, SNL, please go roast Twitch or Clubhouse next.