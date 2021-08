The Famous Fight That Changed an NBA Season, Now Seen from New Angles

In 2004, the Indiana Pacers were the NBA’s team to beat. Then a week before Thanksgiving, everything changed when a fight broke out at a game against the Detroit Pistons, and several stars were suspended. Now we’re getting never-before-seen footage of how it all went down in new episodes of “Untold,” docuseries on Netflix. NBCLX’s Tabitha Lipkin speaks with executive producers Chapman and Maclain Way.