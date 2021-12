This Illustrator Didn't See Herself in Books as a Child. As an Adult, She's Changing That

Sharee Miller didn’t see characters who looked like her when she read books as a child. Today, as an adult, she is making her own books to help children of color feel represented, beautiful and proud. Greg Bledsoe takes his Family Geography Project to Jersey City, New Jersey, to meet an author and illustrator who wants every child to feel like they have “princess hair.”