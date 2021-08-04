Luke James Keeps Challenging His Fear

“Being a person who deals with a lot of anxiety…for some reason I keep putting myself in predicaments where I’m challenging that fear I have. Of [the] stage, of being interviewed, in front of people and all that kind of stuff. I don’t know, I guess I’ve been living my life on the edge.” Luke James, artist and cast member of Showtime’s The Chi, talked with LX News host Ashley Holt about the new season of the show, and the upcoming Broadway show Thoughts of a Colored Man which begins October 2021.