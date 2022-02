Journalists in Jonathan Van Ness' Family Inspired ‘Getting Curious'

Jonathan Van Ness was inspired to learn more about the world as they grew up in the family journalism business. Now you can see JVN in “Getting Curious” on Netflix. In the series, they hear more about gender identity from a Two-Spirit Indigenous artist, go figure skating and learn about insects. Plus, we talk more about the latest season of “Queer Eye” and how the show faced resistance in Texas.