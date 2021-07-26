Issa Rae Married Louis Diame in Gorgeous Wedding — Then Trolled Fans in Announcement

Issa Rae married Louis Diame in a beautiful, private ceremony in the South of France. Or maybe it was just an elaborate photo shoot with "someone's husband"?

Surprise, Issa Rae is married!

The “Insecure” star shocked and teased her fans on social media Monday morning after revealing that she said “I do” over the weekend to her fiancé Louis Diame in a hilarious Instagram announcement that left some fans wondering if she actually got married or if it was just an elaborate photo shoot with "someone's husband," as the caption stated.

Rae was serving Brandy in "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" vibes and the post showed Rae glowing in an “impromptu photoshoot” fitted in a custom Vera Wang ball gown with an embroidered bustier top and veil that flowed to the ground behind her.

Rae, who was the belle of the ball in her one-of-kind princess dress, joked that all her friends showed up to the shoot "accidentally" wearing the same thing.

“My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress!” Rae trolled in her viral announcement. “They were sooooo embarrassed.”

Rae is known on-screen for awkwardly pursuing and finding love in romantic comedies, but that became her reality when she married Diame during a private ceremony in the South of France.

But wait, who is Issa Rae’s husband?

The actress/producer has always been lowkey with her IRL romances. So, fans were shocked when Rae let them into this intimate moment of her life.

Well, according to reports, Rae’s forever beau is a “Senegalese businessman” in the Greater Los Angeles area.

After the surprise, Wang, who designed Rae’s haute wedding dress, was one of many offering congratulations and cheers to the newlywed couple.

“You look ethereal! Wishing you and Louis continued happiness and joy in your new life together,” she said.