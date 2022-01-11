Indigenous Model Who Opened Her Own Agency Says ‘It's Our Time'

In her career as a model, Joleen Mitton worked with photographers and others who wanted to downplay her Indigenous features. She knew that was wrong, but didn’t know who to turn to. “Having someone like myself back then would have been really great,” she told LX News host Ashley Holt. Mitton explains why she founded Supernaturals Modelling Agency in Vancouver, Canada and why the fashion industry should continue “taking steps in the right direction” toward inclusivity.