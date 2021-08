Idina Menzel Shares What She's Learned From Parenting a Biracial Son

Idina Menzel said she’s looked to her ex-husband Taye Diggs for guidance when answering her son’s questions about race and racism. The “Cinderella” and “Wicked” star opened up to NBCLX host Tabitha Lipkin about what she learned from parenting her biracial son and why it’s OK to say “I don’t know.”