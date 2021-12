How Jordan Chiles Deals With the Unexpected

Gymnast Jordan Chiles was a sudden addition to the U.S. team at the Tokyo Olympics, which won the silver medal after Simone Biles sat out. Chiles almost didn’t stay on her Olympian path after facing abuse from a coach and body shaming, but found strength in her faith — and now she’s a 20-year-old medalist preparing to tear it up in NCAA gymnastics. Chiles talks about her career and the moments in Tokyo without her “ride or die” Biles.