Former NFLer Kevin Dyson Says Super Bowl Players Should ‘Enjoy the Moment'

Former Titans receiver Kevin Dyson nearly tied 2000’s Super Bowl XXXIV against the Rams, but was tackled a yard short of the goal line. Dyson told NBCLX’s Eric Alvarez about that feeling: the “complete opposite” of the playoff glory he had achieved in the previous game with the famous “Music City Miracle” play. Now with two degrees and working as a high school principal, Dyson shared some words of wisdom for players going to the Super Bowl LVI in 2022.