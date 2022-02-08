Super Bowl

Former NFLer Kevin Dyson Says Super Bowl Players Should ‘Enjoy the Moment'

Former Titans receiver Kevin Dyson nearly tied 2000’s Super Bowl XXXIV against the Rams, but was tackled a yard short of the goal line. Dyson told NBCLX’s Eric Alvarez about that feeling: the “complete opposite” of the playoff glory he had achieved in the previous game with the famous “Music City Miracle” play. Now with two degrees and working as a high school principal, Dyson shared some words of wisdom for players going to the Super Bowl LVI in 2022.