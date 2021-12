Fan Controlled Football Is Coming Back for Season 2: Meet the League Hopefuls

With the Fan Controlled Football league expanding to eight teams for its second season, there are plenty of roster spots up for grabs. NBCLX storyteller Cody Broadway visited the FCF Combine in Los Angeles and saw league hopefuls run drills, catch passes and make spectacular defensive plays. You can catch FCF games on NBCLX starting in Spring 2022.