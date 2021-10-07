Fan Controlled Football Comes to NBCLX for a 2nd Season of No-Holds-Barred Action

FCF's first season had more than 10 million live viewers on Twitch, as fans called the plays in real-time during the games of 7-on-7 no-holds-barred football.

Have you ever wished your team handled a play differently? Maybe took that tired veteran off the field for a fresh face? This spring, you can have a say.

Fan Controlled Football is coming back for a second season in spring 2022, with games broadcast on NBCLX, announced FCF and NBCUniversal on Thursday.

In the league's inaugural season, the Wild Aces clinched The FCF People's Championship in the last play of regulation, toppling the Glacier Boyz 46-40 on a fan-selected touchdown play. The six-week season had more than 10 million live viewers on Twitch, as fans called the plays in real-time during the games of 7-on-7 no-holds-barred football.

In 2022, the league is doubling down — going from four teams to eight. During preseason, fans will get to name those new teams, along with their jersey colors, logos, league-wide rules and more. At and before gametime, fans can help pick the rosters that play in the games.

“We’re thrilled to add NBCLX as a media partner for the upcoming season. NBC’s rich history in sports, emphasis on innovation, and willingness to embrace Fan Controlled Football without asking us to change made this an easy decision,” said Sohrob Farudi, Chief Operating Officer of Fan Controlled Football. “I can’t wait for all these new fans to experience the dynamic, fun, and interactive style of football we’ve created. Getcha popcorn ready!”

“Fan Controlled Football is a highly engaging and innovative experience, which makes it a great addition to NBCLX’s content portfolio and a great match for our audience,” said Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local’s EVP of Diginets & Original Production. “We are thrilled to partner with the league on its upcoming season and showcase these exciting live games on NBCLX platforms.”

The upcoming nine-week season will kick off in the Spring of 2022 with seven regular-season weeks and one playoff week, culminating in the People’s Championship.

FCF games are 60 minutes long and played on a 50-yard by 35-yard field with 10-yard end zones. You can also watch the games live on Twitch via the Command Center at twitch.tv/fcf and on the FCF mobile app. Join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram with #FCF and #PowerToTheFans.

Click here for more information on where to watch NBCLX on TV or streaming.