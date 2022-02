Confusing, Epic, Bittersweet: SoFi Stadium Gets Mixed Reviews From Inglewood Locals

SoFi Stadium, the $5.5 billion home of Super Bowl LVI, has made Inglewood, California, the site of the most expensive stadium in the world, and promised hospitality jobs and attention for an area that’s struggled with high crime and unemployment. But for city residents, it has also brought rising property values that threaten to price out some longtime residents and small businesses.