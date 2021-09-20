BTS Spoke at the UN and the Internet Went Crazy

Willing to bet this was the most entertaining U.N. meeting in quite a while.

It’s pretty normal to see BTS or any of its members trending on any given day, but when the world famous K-Pop group spoke at the United Nations General Assembly, the internet was in a particular kind of frenzy.

As a matter of fact, when the group addressed the audience, 1 million viewers tuned in on YouTube, according to the Washington Post.

During their speeches, RM, the group's leader, shared what the past two years has been like for him, and Jin shared stories from members of the BTS Army about how challenging this pandemic era has been.

"There were times during the past two years when I, too, felt bewildered and troubled, but still here we have people who cry out, 'Let's live on! Let's make the best of this moment!'" said RM.

During their 7-minute time at the podium, the group confirmed that they are all vaccinated against COVID-19 and also addressed U.N. goals for 2030.

"All seven of us of course received vaccinations."



-- @BTS_twt came to UNHQ to support action for the #GlobalGoals & a better world for everyone, stressing that they are doing their part and have all been vaccinated against #COVID19. https://t.co/zn7vVo5Xov pic.twitter.com/NSZKw5gLsX — United Nations (@UN) September 20, 2021

But it wasn't all so serious. They also turned the U.N. into the backdrop for a “Permission to Dance” music video as they grooved from the podium to the front lawn of the New York City complex.

Willing to bet this was the most entertaining U.N. meeting in quite a while.