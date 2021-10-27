Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion's Choreographer Wants To Help You Own Your Dance Moves

“Single Ladies” creator JaQuel Knight is the first commercial choreographer to copyright his iconic moves, and his business venture is also shaking up the dance industry in another way — by asking the question, in an age of social media and viral dances, what does it mean for Black creators to own their work? NBCLX Storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo talked to Knight and TikTok stars the Nae Nae Twins about why Black creators are looking to create change while getting recognition for their work.