‘Bel-Air' Creator Tells the Story of How His Life Got Flipped Turned Upside Down

When Morgan Cooper posted a mock trailer that reimagined a dramatic version of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” he had no idea that he would soon be working with Will Smith to make the reboot a reality. Cooper, who is the director, co-writer and executive producer of the Peacock series titled “Bel-Air,” tells LX News host Tabitha Lipkin how he got Will Smith on board and why it was so important to him to film in West Philadelphia.