Alessia Cara Calls Fans ‘Joy of My Life' as She Preps for Holiday Performance

Singer Alessia Cara has never performed at the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting before, but she’s been watching it since childhood. “I’m very excited, rightfully so, because it’s so beautiful during the holiday,” she says. And she’s grateful for all the fans and listeners who have found meaning in her music. Cara and many other stars will take part in the tree lighting, airing Wednesday Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET and streaming live on Peacock.