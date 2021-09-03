After decades of show-stopping content, Beyoncé is turning 40 and in honor of her birthday, we’re sharing some of the top moments from Beyoncé’s fabulous career.

Virgos rejoice! The day to celebrate your queen is here.

No, not the queen across the pond. We’re talking about none other than Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter.

Born on September 4, 1981, Queen Bey has been snatching edges and stepping on necks since the age of 9. And since then, Mrs. Carter has been keeping the girls in line and she’s not letting up.

After decades of show-stopping content, she’s turning 40 and in honor of her birthday, we’re sharing some of the top moments from Beyoncé’s fabulous career.

Here are 40 times Beyoncé did that!

When young Beyoncé won 35 local talent shows in a row When she performed in star search with her group “Girls Tyme” When Destiny’s Child landed a Columbia recording contract And later earned two Grammy Awards When Beyoncé dropped her first solo album “Dangerously in Love” and won five Grammy Awards When she became one of two solo artists to have hit no. 1 in four different decades When she used to train for performances by running while singing When she dropped a self-title surprise album and caught the world’s attention When she became the first solo-artist to have six consecutive albums debut at no. 1 When she landed the lead role in “Dreamgirls” When she had a secret wedding The time she let Taylor Swift have her “Video of the Year” moment at the VMAs after Kanye interrupted Swift’s win earlier in the night When she was named one of Time’s 100 influential people And GQ's 100 sexiest women alive when she got her hair stuck in a fan during a performance in Montreal and never missed a note Every time she pulled off that side ponytail When she became the first Black woman to headline Coachella When she became the first solo female to headline the pyramid stage at Glastonbury in over two decades When she dangled from the ceiling for a VMAs performance When she impressed the late, great Prince with her musical skills When she proved she has some of the most dedicated fans in the world When she performed at both of Barack Obama's inauguration ceremonies When she broke a Twitter record with her first pregnancy announcement Then broke an Instagram record with her second pregnancy announcement When she brought Black pride to the 2016 Super Bowl When she shot a music video with a GoPro When she became the first non-model to cover Sports Illustrated Each time she slays her Halloween look When she chose the first Black cover photographer in Vogue history to shoot her When she had a treadmill runway for her “Formation World Tour” When she launched her consistently sold out athleisure line “Ivy Park”

When she collaborated with First Lady Michelle Obama on her anti childhood obesity campaign When she stopped haters in their tracks with an acapella delivery of the National Anthem after reporters speculated that she used a prerecorded track during the 2013 inauguration

Then she ended her performance with “Any questions?”

When we learned she records nearly every moment of her life so she can tell her story in her own voice When she won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award When she became the first Black woman to wear a rare Tiffany diamond How she handled “that” elevator incident

When she got a role in the iconic "Lion King” remake