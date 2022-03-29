What is Alopecia, and Who is Most Likely to Have It?

More people are talking about Jada Pinkett-Smith and alopecia after the viral incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Black women are more likely to get alopecia overall, and there are multiple forms of the condition. But any forms of alopecia can complicate a Black woman’s body image and sense of self because of the value placed on Black hair. Dermatologist Dr. Meena Singh & Dr. Afiya Mbilishak, a hair stylist and psychologist, joined LX News to explain more.