Terrell Owens Discusses Johnny Manziel, Possible Trade Request in FCF

A Hall of Fame wide receiver is on the trade market.
Terrell Owens could be swapping teams in Fan Controlled Football after his Zappers suffered a shut out and fell to 0-4, making them the league’s lone winless team.
The 48-year-old Owens – who is third in NFL history with 15,934 receiving yards – was targeted just twice and held without a catch for the first time this season. A large part of Owens' quiet day and the Zappers' season-long struggles has been inconsistent quarterback play, whether due to the absence of Johnny Manziel, or his backups’ injuries and ineffectiveness.
That has left the league’s marquee attraction on its worst team.
After the Zappers’ 28-0 loss to the Beasts on Saturday, Owens was asked by Charly Arnolt of fubo Sports if he would consider requesting a trade.
“I’m not sure if that’s an option,” Owens said. “If it is, maybe I’ll try to see what that’s about. If not, we just gotta regroup and keep going.”
Owens later elaborated on the trade talk.
“You mentioned in the postgame, the idea of being traded, so I may have to look in exploring that option,” he said. “Obviously, I don’t like losing. At the end of the day, we’ve had some quarterback issues from day one. Not to put all the onus on them. But like you said, today some of the errant throws were kind of inexcusable. We just got to get better. But for me, maybe it’s for me to move on and find another team.”
That would bring an end to the Owens-Manziel pairing on the Zappers. Manziel, in his second season in the league, has played in just one of four games.
“Well, I don’t really know much about Manziel other than things that have transpired since he left school and obviously his short stint with the Browns and things that have happened after that,” Owens said. “But, I mean, that’s, I guess, typical of Johnny Manziel. That’s part of why he’s probably not in the National Football League.
“He has to take some reasonability of his actions. He has to be a professional, even with this. Like for me, I don’t have to go to practice, but I do anyway because that’s just who I am. I want to be able to develop chemistry. In order to be the best at anything, you have to have a desire. You gotta have some dedication to it. For him, I think he lacks discipline. And if nobody is gonna hold him accountable for that then he’s gonna do exactly what everybody’s been trying to figure out, ‘Where’s Johnny?’ It’s like Where’s Waldo? Where’s Johnny?”
Owens has eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns this season. But he has had nearly as many quarterbacks (six) as receptions. That trend continued Saturday after Kelly Bryant, starting in place of Johnny Manziel, exited after suffering an injury and was replaced by Brian Allen, who threw three interceptions.
Owens soon could be catching passes from a new quarterback…in a new uniform.
Here were some other must-see moments from Week 4 in Fan Controlled Football...
1. Recruiting Julio Jones?
If Terrell Owens does end up on a new team, perhaps he’ll bring Julio Jones with him. The free-agent wide receiver, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans, was in attendance for Saturday's game. He chatted with T.O. and even played a round of Rock, Paper Scissors…
2. Ankle Breaking
Beasts quarterback Alphonso Howard showed off his elusiveness…
3. OBJ Impersonation
Patrick Smith of 8oki made a pretty one-handed grab in the end zone for the touchdown…
4. Last-second TD
Knights of Degen quarterback Ed Crouch hit wide receiver Jordan Williams for a 30-yard touchdown as time expired in the first half…
5. Hard Hits
The physical defense continued as Sam Brown of the Bored Ape FC delivered a hard hit along the sideline…
6. Double Threat
Defensive back Qwan'tez Stiggers had quite the doubleheader, picking up a fumble and running in back for a touchdown for the Bored Ape FC in the afternoon and then grabbing two interceptions for the Beasts in the evening.
7. Richard Sherman Wants Andrew Jamiel in the NFL
Glacier Boyz owner and NFL legend Richard Sherman said earlier in the week that wide receiver Andrew Jamiel is worthy of a shot in the NFL…
Jamiel followed that up by grabbing yet another touchdown…
8. Royal Victory
Two streaks came to an end as quarterback Tirri Jones helped the Kingpins get their first win of the season with an upset over the previously unbeaten Shoulda Been Stars…
9. Peace and Trickery
The path to the end zone wasn't yet clear for Deondre Francois when he looked back and flashed the peace sign, but he still crossed the goal line despite taking a big hit…
Francois and the Bored Apes later faked out everyone, including the cameraman, on a play-action fake that led to a wide-open 40-yard touchdown pass to tight end Chris Bazile.
10. Cameraman or Offensive Lineman?
The on-field cameraman proved to be a dual-threat. He unintentionally doubled as a blocker after a high snap and ensuing lateral, possibly helping the Shoulda Been Stars’ LaDarius Galloway avoid a tackle for a loss.
