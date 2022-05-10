Terrell Owens Discusses Johnny Manziel, Possible Trade Request in FCF

The Hall of Fame wide receiver was asked if he'd consider requesting a trade

A Hall of Fame wide receiver is on the trade market.

Terrell Owens could be swapping teams in Fan Controlled Football after his Zappers suffered a shut out and fell to 0-4, making them the league’s lone winless team.

The 48-year-old Owens – who is third in NFL history with 15,934 receiving yards – was targeted just twice and held without a catch for the first time this season. A large part of Owens' quiet day and the Zappers' season-long struggles has been inconsistent quarterback play, whether due to the absence of Johnny Manziel, or his backups’ injuries and ineffectiveness.

That has left the league’s marquee attraction on its worst team.

After the Zappers’ 28-0 loss to the Beasts on Saturday, Owens was asked by Charly Arnolt of fubo Sports if he would consider requesting a trade.

“I’m not sure if that’s an option,” Owens said. “If it is, maybe I’ll try to see what that’s about. If not, we just gotta regroup and keep going.”

Owens later elaborated on the trade talk.

“You mentioned in the postgame, the idea of being traded, so I may have to look in exploring that option,” he said. “Obviously, I don’t like losing. At the end of the day, we’ve had some quarterback issues from day one. Not to put all the onus on them. But like you said, today some of the errant throws were kind of inexcusable. We just got to get better. But for me, maybe it’s for me to move on and find another team.”

That would bring an end to the Owens-Manziel pairing on the Zappers. Manziel, in his second season in the league, has played in just one of four games.

“Well, I don’t really know much about Manziel other than things that have transpired since he left school and obviously his short stint with the Browns and things that have happened after that,” Owens said. “But, I mean, that’s, I guess, typical of Johnny Manziel. That’s part of why he’s probably not in the National Football League.

“He has to take some reasonability of his actions. He has to be a professional, even with this. Like for me, I don’t have to go to practice, but I do anyway because that’s just who I am. I want to be able to develop chemistry. In order to be the best at anything, you have to have a desire. You gotta have some dedication to it. For him, I think he lacks discipline. And if nobody is gonna hold him accountable for that then he’s gonna do exactly what everybody’s been trying to figure out, ‘Where’s Johnny?’ It’s like Where’s Waldo? Where’s Johnny?”

Owens has eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns this season. But he has had nearly as many quarterbacks (six) as receptions. That trend continued Saturday after Kelly Bryant, starting in place of Johnny Manziel, exited after suffering an injury and was replaced by Brian Allen, who threw three interceptions.

Owens soon could be catching passes from a new quarterback…in a new uniform.

Here were some other must-see moments from Week 4 in Fan Controlled Football...

1. Recruiting Julio Jones?

If Terrell Owens does end up on a new team, perhaps he’ll bring Julio Jones with him. The free-agent wide receiver, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans, was in attendance for Saturday's game. He chatted with T.O. and even played a round of Rock, Paper Scissors…

Future HOF WR @juliojones_11 is IN THE HOUSE for FCF.



Officially 0-1 in Rock Paper Scissors, however. pic.twitter.com/4W6FN5XNB4 — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 7, 2022

Things you love to see: @terrellowens talking to @juliojones_11 about the value of joining the FCF.@fuboSports pic.twitter.com/vBwH3ioyZy — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 7, 2022

2. Ankle Breaking

Beasts quarterback Alphonso Howard showed off his elusiveness…

Left some ankles in the backfield @FCFBeasts take the 6-0 lead pic.twitter.com/HEPQrYVhBZ — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 7, 2022

OMG!! MORE ANKLES FOR ALPHONSO HOWARD@fcflio pic.twitter.com/TRKnSsDyvY — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 8, 2022

3. OBJ Impersonation

Patrick Smith of 8oki made a pretty one-handed grab in the end zone for the touchdown…

4. Last-second TD

Knights of Degen quarterback Ed Crouch hit wide receiver Jordan Williams for a 30-yard touchdown as time expired in the first half…

Landed right in the bread basket. Absolute DIME with 0:00 on the clock in the first half 🎯@fcfkodfc pic.twitter.com/xxlSL6mcHw — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 7, 2022

5. Hard Hits

The physical defense continued as Sam Brown of the Bored Ape FC delivered a hard hit along the sideline…

Fan Controlled Football? More like Fight Club Football. pic.twitter.com/bU6BbiqETs — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 7, 2022

6. Double Threat

Defensive back Qwan'tez Stiggers had quite the doubleheader, picking up a fumble and running in back for a touchdown for the Bored Ape FC in the afternoon and then grabbing two interceptions for the Beasts in the evening.

20-year-old defensive phenom with the Scoop 'n Score for the @fcfbafc late in the second half pic.twitter.com/hW0tdcrFUi — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 7, 2022

7. Richard Sherman Wants Andrew Jamiel in the NFL

Glacier Boyz owner and NFL legend Richard Sherman said earlier in the week that wide receiver Andrew Jamiel is worthy of a shot in the NFL…

I really want to see it! https://t.co/BD1TS0tXzq — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 5, 2022

Jamiel followed that up by grabbing yet another touchdown…

8. Royal Victory

Two streaks came to an end as quarterback Tirri Jones helped the Kingpins get their first win of the season with an upset over the previously unbeaten Shoulda Been Stars…

9. Peace and Trickery

The path to the end zone wasn't yet clear for Deondre Francois when he looked back and flashed the peace sign, but he still crossed the goal line despite taking a big hit…

If you're gonna talk the talk, you need to walk the walk.



It's a party for @_Dirtie and @fcfbafc on this TD. pic.twitter.com/wsWJhElifs — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 7, 2022

Francois and the Bored Apes later faked out everyone, including the cameraman, on a play-action fake that led to a wide-open 40-yard touchdown pass to tight end Chris Bazile.

Tricky, tricky, tricky.



Fooled the cameraman AND the defense. @fcfbafc pic.twitter.com/sF00webijK — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 7, 2022

10. Cameraman or Offensive Lineman?

The on-field cameraman proved to be a dual-threat. He unintentionally doubled as a blocker after a high snap and ensuing lateral, possibly helping the Shoulda Been Stars’ LaDarius Galloway avoid a tackle for a loss.

Literally no other professional sports league can promise you views this close to the action pic.twitter.com/uBz0TUHcV7 — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 8, 2022

Cameraman with the unofficial 'Progressive Safe Hands Play Of The Day' pic.twitter.com/WR0xpZUB2U — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 8, 2022

Watch Fan Controlled Football every Saturday on NBCLX over the air, on cable, at LX.com and on your favorite streaming platform.