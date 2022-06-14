She Couldn't Find a Bar Showing Women's Sports, So She Opened One

Jenny Nguyen got frustrated back in 2018 when she was trying to watch the NCAA women’s basketball final, and none of the TVs at a local sports bar were showing the big game. Out of that frustration, Nguyen conceived the idea for The Sports Bra, her Portland hangout where women’s sports are always on and the best athletes in women’s sports are celebrated. Nguyen chatted with LX News storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo about opening the business.