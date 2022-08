Maybelle Blair: Coming Out at 95 ‘Was the Greatest Relief of My Whole Life'

Maybelle Blair, a former women’s baseball pitcher from the real-life league that inspired “A League of Their Own,” joins LX News. Blair came out on stage at the premiere for the new Amazon Prime series inspired by the 1992 movie. “It’s a great opportunity for these young girl ballplayers to realize that they’re not alone and you don’t have to hide,” Blair tells host Marcel Clarke. “I hid for 75, 85 years.”