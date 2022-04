Johnny Manziel Plays in Air Jordan 1s and More FCF Week 2 Highlights

Johnny Manziel teamed up with Terrell Owens for the first time during the second week of Fan Controlled Football on Saturday — wearing Air Jordan 1s on the field. And while Johnny Football and T.O. were the biggest names in FCF’s second week, the star may have been Deondre Francois, who led his team to another big win with three TDs.