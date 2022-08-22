Meet the Dad and Daughter Duo Bringing Representation to Kids Everywhere with Their Popular YouTube Series “Gracie's Corner”

Gracie’s Corner is a YouTube channel series that features educational content with representation for children of color. The series was created by Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter Gracelyn, who voices the main character Gracie, after seeing a lack of representation in educational shows during the pandemic. The dad and daughter duo join LX News to talk more about Gracie’s Corner.