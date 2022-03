Former Cheerleader: NFL Needs to Treat Women Better

As a U.S. House committee prepares to talk about a harassment investigation into the Washington Football Team (now the Commanders), a former NFL cheerleader is speaking up about the league’s treatment of women. Heidi West, who cheered for the Titans and 49ers, tells LX News host Eric Alvarez the league “doesn’t value its women athletes” and needs to hire more women.