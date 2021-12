Will COVID Restrictions Prevent Omicron ‘Getting Out of Control'?

Public health officials have been cautious after the surge of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, says NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres. “We now understand we have to try and stay a step ahead of this virus – and by doing that we might shut down things that don’t necessarily need to be shut down,” he said. But the alternative — not being cautious — could lead to cases “getting out control.”