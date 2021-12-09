Why Boosters Protect Against Omicron, But Not the 1st 2 Shots, According to a Doctor

Dr. Timothy Brewer of UCLA shares why vaccine boosters can be effective against the COVID omicron variant — and why the first and second doses are less so.

Pfizer-BioNTech's claim that the third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine protects against the omicron variant, while the first two shots may not, is raising eyebrows. But it turns out there's a perfectly reasonable medical explanation for why this could be the case.

Dr. Timothy Brewer, an infectious disease physician and professor of epidemiology at University of California, Los Angeles, joined LX News to explain the science behind the pharmaceutical company's Wednesday announcement, which also confirmed that omicron more easily evades the protection provided by vaccines than previous variants of the coronavirus, aka SARS-CoV-2.

Does the Pfizer vaccine booster protect against omicron?

"As RNA viruses replicate, they can have mistakes. We call those mutations or deletions, and those changes to the virus can change whether or not the immune system recognizes the virus," Brewer said. "That's why you have to get an influenza vaccine every year: Because as the influenza virus spreads, those changes mean that the virus is slightly different than the virus before, and last year's vaccine may not work. So it's possible there are enough changes in the omicron variant that now the immune system that's been stimulated by the vaccines aren't recognizing it quite as well as it did the earlier versions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

But why does that mean the booster can effectively combat the omicron variant, while the first two shots of the vaccine may not? The third does of the vaccine doesn't use a different formula, in case you were wondering.

"As you stimulate the immune system, it learns to recognize a wider range of variants," Brewer said. "We've seen that both with natural infection and with vaccination. So as you stimulate the immune system more and more, it essentially gives you a broader response than it did after the first dose or the second dose, for example."

On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech said preliminary data show its vaccine booster protects against omicron at a comparable level to what the first two doses provide against previous variants and the original strain of the coronavirus. That said, the first two doses will likely still protect against severe disease from omicron, even if they don't prevent infection altogether, NBC News reported.

Does the Moderna vaccine booster protect against omicron?

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have yet to release data on their boosters' effectiveness against the omicron variant, which has been detected in 50 countries and 19 states as of Tuesday. They're expected to do so in the near future.

But there's "no doubt," Dr. Anthony Fauci said on MSNBC recently, that a third shot of the Moderna vaccine or a second shot of Johnson & Johnson will provide "optimal protection" against omicron. He added that he'd be "very surprised" if the protection from the Moderna booster is not as effective as from Pfizer.

Vaccines and boosters: How to protect against omicron

Early data indicate that omicron is more contagious than the delta variant but causes milder illness. Still, that's not a reason to let your guard down, especially ahead of the holiday season, according to Brewer. That's because the more people who become infected with omicron, the more opportunities there are for the virus to mutate, potentially leading to another variant that could be more severe or more easily evade vaccines.

"That's why it's so important to get vaccines all around the world because we have to stop transmission and replication everywhere, not just in the United States," Brewer said, adding that we should take the same precautions with omicron as we have with previous variants.

"Remember, not everybody responds the same to this disease. If you're older or you're overweight or you have [underlying] conditions or you're immunosuppressed from a transplant or treatment ... you may be at higher risk for serious disease," he explained. "Even if the majority of people have mild or moderate disease, that doesn't mean that everybody is going to have mild or moderate disease, and we don't want to risk them getting infected and getting sick."

So what can you do? Get vaccinated and get your booster, if you're eligible. In the U.S., that applies to everyone 18 and older who got a second Pfizer or Moderna shot more than six months ago or who got a Johnson & Johnson shot more than two months ago. On Thursday, the CDC expanded its booster recommendations to include 16 and 17-year-olds, who are currently only able to receive the Pfizer shot.