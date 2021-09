What You Need to Know After CDC Approves COVID Vaccine Boosters

In a dramatic overruling, the CDC’s top official approved the recommendation of booster shots for Americans who have already received 2 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel says her practice is ready to administer a 3rd shot to those who want it – between 6 to 9 months after receiving their 2nd dose.