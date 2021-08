What You Need to Know About Vaccine Passport Apps and Your Privacy

Multiple apps now exist to store your vaccination record in case a business needs to access it to allow entry. “Conceivably, it’s possible that there could be a digital trail from point A to point B to point C. And that could be where you’re going, but also potentially who you’re with,” says NBC News Investigative Tech Reporter Cyrus Farivar. So maybe keep your paper vaccine record handy?