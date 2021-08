We Had a Doctor Grade State Plans to Open Schools This Fall — And He Gave a Few Fs

With the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading, anxiety is rising about how to get kids back to school this fall safely. We asked for a doctor to help grade the plans for school openings in Texas, New York, Illinois, Florida, Arkansas and California. Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, got out his gradebook.