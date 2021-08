‘Vaccine Holdouts' are ‘Really Creating Problems' in the COVID-19 Fight, Doctor Says

“People have raised the issue of personal freedoms, you are making a decision about my body by forcing me to get vaccinated. And I think that’s also a completely spurious misuse of the concept of personal freedom,” says Dr. Irwin Redlener, NBC News/MSNBC contributor and Columbia University research scholar. He says getting the large majority of the country vaccinated is key to getting control of the pandemic.