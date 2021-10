This Doctor Was Told to Stop Treating the Unvaccinated — So She Quit

Dr. Rachael Ross, a family medicine physician, quit her job at the Akasha Center for Integrative Medicine in California due to its policy that would bar unvaccinated patients from in-person care. Ross says turning people away from care due to vaccine status violates her Hippocratic oath to care for others. But the legal obligations of a health care provider are more complex than that, as LX News Host Jobeth Devera finds out.