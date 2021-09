These Florida Parents Want Virtual School Back, So They're Suing Ron DeSantis

Robyn and John McCarthy’s son has asthma but has to go to school in-person in Miami-Dade County, Florida. There has already been a COVID-19 exposure in class. But the only virtual option available would require giving up a coveted spot in a prestigious magnet school. “It’s basically like if you go in person, we expose him to a dangerous deadly virus, and if he goes virtual he loses his spot,” says Robyn McCarthy.