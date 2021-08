San Francisco Bar Owner Slams ‘Numbnuts' Who Make Fake Vaccination Cards

Ben Bleiman is the founder of the San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance, which recently decided to mandate that only customers with proof of vaccination can hang out in its bars. Bleiman explains why the health of the alliance’s bar staff is so important. And he has some harsh words for people who go through the trouble of making a fake vaccination card rather than “taking a free, miracle drug.”