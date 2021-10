Rebound Season 4: Small Business Roundtable

NBC gave three business owners cameras to document their journey as they fought through shutdowns, positive coronavirus tests, and a test of their pandemic endurance. The owners of Dallas’ Recipe Oak Cliff, Philadelphia’s Kayuh Bicycles & Café, and the CEO of Boston’s Sportsmen’s Tennis & Enrichment Center joined NBCLX storyteller Jalyn Henderson to talk about how they rebounded from unforeseen challenges during the pandemic.