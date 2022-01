Omicron Makes COVID Case Counts Look Scary. But Hospitalizations Matter Most

We should shift how we track the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, says Dr. Monica Gandhi at University of California San Francisco. Since Omicron is more infectious, it can cause higher case numbers. But with many people vaccinated or having some level of immunity, each case may not be a cause for panic – hospitalizations and deaths are better measurements of how severe the virus is, Gandhi says.