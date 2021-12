Nurse: ‘I Can't Wrap My Head Around' Preventable COVID Deaths

About 160,000 COVID deaths could have been prevented if those patients had taken a vaccine, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. That weighs on nurses who have been on the front lines of the pandemic, including Lydia Mobley of Michigan. She joined LX News host Tabitha Lipkin with travel nurse Alex Stow to talk about the pandemic, restrictions and how the world is addressing recent spikes in COVID cases.