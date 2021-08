Not a ‘Flip-Flop': Fauci Says the Delta Variant Forced the CDC's Mask Shift

The public may be tired of shifting guidance from the CDC about wearing face masks, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says the latest change wasn’t made arbitrarily. Rather, it was forced by the Delta variant. “It isn’t that they decided in a vacuum to flip-flop — the virus changed,” he explained in an interview with LX News Now host Eric Alvarez.