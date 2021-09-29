NBCLX Announces Premiere of ‘Dying to Be Wrong' Docuseries

In a deeply divided Texas town plagued by mistrust of the public health authorities, some say the COVID death toll is a hoax, or greatly exaggerated. Others are left picking up the pieces after a loved one passes.

Dying To Be Wrong, a special four-part mini-documentary series premiering on Oct. 18th, examines an America divided by COVID-19. NBCLX Storyteller Cody Broadway goes back to his hometown to capture the stories of people reshaped by the pandemic — from those choosing to live life by faith over fear, to local medical officials facing severe burnout.

In September 2021, COVID-19 cases were growing faster in San Angelo, Texas, than anywhere else in the state. Since the beginning of August, the city lost nearly 100 people to the virus following a surge in the highly contagious Delta variant. But in the deeply divided town plagued by mistrust of the public health authorities, some say the death tolls are a hoax or greatly exaggerated. Others are left picking up the pieces after a loved one passes.

