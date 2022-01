How TikTok's Viral ‘Traveling Nurse' Targets Misinformation and Helps the Vaccine Hesitant

Nurse and influencer Alexis Rose Hinkley, known as @travelingnurse on TikTok, joins NBCLX to discuss her recent viral video where she explains what it means for a hospital to have no beds. She also shares her thoughts on medical misinformation online and why she focuses on vaccine-hesitant individuals.