How COVID-19 Turned Heroes to Enemies in San Angelo, Texas: Dying to Be Wrong, Episode 2

In September 2021, San Angelo, Texas, was considered the fastest growing Texas city for COVID-19 cases. With the latest surge of the delta variant, more than 100 people have lost their lives to the virus since the beginning of August. How did we get here? Episode 2 of “Dying to Be Wrong,” a four-part mini-documentary series by NBCLX storyteller Cody Broadway, looks back at the past 18 months in San Angelo — which started with parking lot prayers for healthcare heroes and ended with accusations and hostility toward local health officials. Watch the full series at lx.com/dyingtobewrong