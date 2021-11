Here's How These Twin Doctors Are Making Thanksgiving COVID-Safe

Nearly a year from when the COVID-19 vaccines were first rolled out, Dr. Uché Blackstock is stressing the need for trusted messengers who can answer lingering questions and explain why people need to get their shots. She joined LX News with twin sister, Dr. Oni Blackstock, to talk about racial equity in health care and how the Blackstock family plans to keep their small gathering for Thanksgiving as COVID-safe as they can.