‘Heartbroken' Daughter Pushes for Vaccinations After Losing Dad to COVID

Blogger, fashionista and TV personality Kelly Saks is opening up about the recent loss of her 71-year-old father to COVID-19. He had no underlying health issues but was unvaccinated before catching the virus – then he spent the last month of his life in a hospital and on a ventilator. Saks is now sharing her dad’s story to urge others to get a coronavirus vaccine.