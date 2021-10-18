Faith, Family and Funerals in One Texas City: Dying to Be Wrong, Episode 3

“Faith over fear” is a common expression among residents in San Angelo, Texas, which was considered the fastest growing Texas city for COVID-19 cases in September 2021. In episode 3 of “Dying to Be Wrong,” a four-part mini-documentary series, NBCLX storyteller Cody Broadway tells stories of faith and fear – from a vaccinated preacher’s death to the stress funeral homes and priests have suffered after a rise in cases. Watch the full series at lx.com/dyingtobewrong