Doctor Shares an Honest Look at Life Working in an ICU Right Now

Dr. Jason Chertoff tries to focus on the positive and why he got into the medical profession: to help people. But at the Ohio ICU where he works, morale is rapidly depleting as the unit again fills with COVID-19 patients – most of whom are unvaccinated. Chertoff says he’s tried to convince people to get their shots – meanwhile, staffing levels are dropping despite increasing incentives.