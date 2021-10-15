Doctor Hopeful Patients Won't Need to ‘Mix and Match' Vaccines

While health authorities say “mixing and matching” vaccine brands is OK, and good news for those who received the J&J vaccine, one Texas doctor believes the supply will allow for those who received Pfizer to get a 3rd booster dose of Pfizer, and so on. We spoke to HHM Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Lyons about the vaccine rollout, getting unvaccinated patients the shot, and the challenges of operating a federally qualified health center in the Dallas, Texas area.